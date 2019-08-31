The Florida’s three ARES® Section Emergency Coordinators are collecting information from ARES volunteers in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. The SECs have set up a volunteer form for Florida ARES members to express their desire to help in the areas of Florida affected by the impending hurricane. The volunteer’s information will be used to fulfill mission requests and allow SECs to match operators with the most appropriate assignments.

Florida ARES members are requested to complete the form, which is not a commitment, if they are willing to deploy if called upon to serve in a communication role. This is only a volunteer list, and prospective volunteers will be notified if they are selected to respond to an assignment.

Interested volunteers must have completed IS-100, IS-200, IS-700, and IS-800 courses and have undergone a background check. There are no exceptions to these requirements. Radio amateurs should not self-deploy.