The Florida QSO Party (FQP) takes place April 25 – 26, in two 10-hour operating periods — Saturday, 1600 –0159 UTC, and Sunday, 1200 – 2159 UTC. Several changes have been put in place, due to Florida’s stay-at-home mandate.

One major change: Mobile and Expedition categories have been suspended.

Also, club competition has been revised, and multioperator participants may be distributed within a Florida county (or within a state/province/or country for non-Florida entries). In the FQP, everyone works Florida, while Florida works everyone. The object is to work all Florida counties. Exchange report and Florida county or report and state/province/country for non-Florida participants. Bands are 40, 20, 15, and 10 meters, CW, SSB, or both, QRP, low-power, and high-power categories.

To mark the FQP’s 23rd anniversary, eight 1 × 1 special event station suffixes will spell “LOVEBUGS.” Full information is on the FQP website.