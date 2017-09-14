In view of the arrival of Hurricane Max on the coast of Guerrero, Mexico, the FMRE National Emergency Net has activated as of 1300 local time. The net requests support from stations with the ability to handle traffic requests and emergency warnings. The net is operating on 7.060 MHz and 14.120 MHz as well as via IRLP reflector 9200, channel 08.

The National Hurricane Center reported at 2100 UTC that Max was making landfall along the coast of Eastern Guerrero. Heavy rains and flooding are expected across the Mexican states of Guerrero and Oaxaca. The Category 1 storm has maximum sustained winds of 80 MPH (130 kilometers/hour). In addition,

Tropical Storm Norma is developing off southern Baja California. At 2100 UTC, Norma was 215 kilometers southeast of Socorro Island and 360 kilometers south of Cabo San Lucas, moving to the north at 9 kilometers/hour. The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Norma is strengthening gradually. — Thanks to IARU Region 2 Emergency Coordinator Cesar Pio Santos, HR2P