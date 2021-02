The former president of Argentina, Carlos Menem, ex-LU1SM, died on February 14. He was 90. Menem took office in 1989, serving for 10 years. Menem was active on the air in the 1980s and 1990s. He had earlier served as regional governor. Menem served as a senator from 2005 until 2019. According to the New York Times, “Menem was hospitalized in December with kidney failure and had been put in a medically induced coma.”