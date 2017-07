Former ARRL Arizona Section Manager Jim Swafford, W7FF, of Tucson died on July 7. An ARRL Life Member, Swafford was 94. He served as Arizona SM from 1985 until 1991. Swafford was licensed in 1937 as W9ZAW in Kansas and served in the US Navy during World War II. He later worked in the aerospace and broadcasting industries. His survivors include his wife Maria, KB7INH.