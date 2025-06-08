Former longtime ARRL Central Division Director George “Dick” Isely, W9GIG, has become a Silent Key. He passed away on July 26, 2025 at the age of 86. Isely served on the ARRL Board of Directors from 2001 – 2016, when he was named an ARRL Honorary Vice President upon his retirement. He was an ARRL and an AMSAT Life Member and was a member of the ARRL Maxim Society at the Ambassador level.

According to a 2016 story when he retired from the board, Isely served as a member of the ARRL Executive Committee as well as on the Board’s Administration and Finance and Membership Services committees. He chaired the CEO Search Committee after former ARRL CEO David Sumner, K1ZZ, announced his retirement in 2015.

Isley also served as ARRL Foundation vice president from 2008 – 2016. While on the board, he was involved in legislative affairs. He also volunteered as an incoming QSL bureau card sorter.

ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, worked with Isley on many projects over the years. “He was always a hard and dedicated volunteer for the League, including as a donor. His leadership was valuable in helping us in many ways. He served his Division, the League, and amateur radio in an outstanding manner,” said Roderick.

Isely is a graduate of the University of Missouri and a retired US Navy and American Airlines pilot. Isely helped organize the National Frequency Coordinators’ Council and served 4 years as a director.

An obituary with more about his life may be found at this link.