Former ARRL DXCC Manager Donald B. “Don” Search, W3AZD, of Davie, Florida, died on March 26. Search was widely known throughout the DXing community and was a fixture at many hamfests and conventions, including the Dayton Hamvention®, where he checked cards for years. An ARRL Life Member, he was 80. A skillful DXer, Search was on the DXCC Honor Roll with 378 entities confirmed on phone. He and his partner Hope Smith, WB3ANE, were early members of the National Capitol DX Association (NCDXA) — traveling from Florida to attend monthly meetings as recently as 2018. He also belonged to the Potomac Valley Radio Club (PVRC).

According to reports, Search had struggled with health issues related to a fall last December in which he struck his head.

A nearly lifelong radio amateur, Search worked as an electronics technician in Maryland before serving for about 15 years as ARRL DXCC Manager from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. In addition to ham radio, his interests included astronomy. Arrangements are pending.