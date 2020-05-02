Ti-Michelle Connelly, NJ6T, of Yuma, Arizona, who served as ARRL East Bay Section Manager from 2003 until 2007, died last week. An ARRL Life Member, she was 72.

The California native also held other Field Organization appointments, including Net Manager, Affiliated Club Coordinator, Assistant Section Manager, and Official Emergency Station. Connelly was also an ARRL VEC and W5YI Volunteer Examiner.

“Even after relocating to Yuma, Arizona, Ti-Michelle continued to encourage and help hams and support ham radio,” said Kristen McIntyre, K6WX, who kept in touch with her via TalkNet on EchoLink. “Her spirit and fun will be sorely missed by many of us this year.”

Services are pending.