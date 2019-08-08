Former HQ staffer John Nelson, K0IO (ex-W1GNC), of Kellogg, Iowa, died on August 4. An ARRL Life Member, he was 72. Over his 25 years (1970 – 1995) on the Headquarters staff, Nelson served as circulation manager, deputy publications manager, and planning and financial analysis manager. He curated the former ARRL lobby display of vintage radio artifacts.

In an article published last year about the 80th anniversary of the Newton (Iowa) Amateur Radio Association, Nelson told the Newton Daily News that he first became interested in ham radio by reading a copy of CQ Magazine at a store when he was in 6th grade.

A graduate of the University of South Dakota, Nelson was vice president and an active member of the Newton Amateur Radio Association, and an active storm spotter. “Ham radio was truly his passion,” his sister Ellen Pierson, said. After retiring, he pursued a second career publishing books related to the history of the Rock Island Railroad, but he kept in touch with several of his former ARRL colleagues on the air and via email.

“John was always there to help, in his relatively soft-spoken way,” said ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, who had worked with Nelson.