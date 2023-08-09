ARRL is sad to announce that John Core, KX7YT, Section Manager of the ARRL Oregon Section from 2016 - 2018, passed away suddenly on August 11, 2023. He was 80 years young.

John first earned his Novice-class license in 1970 with the call sign WN7PQL. He subsequently upgraded to his General-class license in 1971 with the call sign WA7PQL, his Advanced-class license in 1976, and finally, to his Amateur Extra-class license in 2000 with the call sign KX7YT. While involved in consulting work abroad from 1998 - 2006, he was licensed in Bangladesh as S21YV and later licensed in India as VU3DXY. Most recently, John was active in the Department of Homeland Security CISA SHARES program as NNB0EC.

John was a passionate DX hound and contester. He was an active member of the Willamette Valley DX Club and a huge Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) activist for Oregon amateurs. As the ARRL Oregon Section Manager, he was instrumental in coordinating Oregon ARES operations during the Cascadia Rising Simulated Emergency Test (SET) in 2016, which was a multi-state and multi-jurisdictional simulation of the anticipated catastrophic Pacific coast subduction zone 9.0-magnitude earthquake. John wrote an article for QST that was published shortly afterward, highlighting the SET results. In all, John penned no less than five articles for QST between 2001 and 2016, mostly related to Oregon ARES activities and his experiences operating in Bangladesh.

In 2017 - 2018, John worked with his ARES leadership team to produce a set of standardized statewide ARES Amateur Radio Operator (ARO) training materials that were used for many years. He was also instrumental in establishing a special website to enable amateurs across the state to receive their ARO training virtually.

During his tenure as Section Manager, John was a key part in ensuring reasonable amateur radio legislation related to distracted driving laws that were under consideration in Oregon. He provided expert testimony before several legislative committees, which resulted in a positive outcome for Oregon amateurs.

Among the many tributes from hams that knew him, one from the State Communications Officer for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (ODEM) Doug Jimenez, W7DMJ, stands out:

"I met John many years ago, while he was the ARRL Section Manager for Oregon. He was a good friend and volunteer for ODEM. One of his recent projects [had] been [to coordinate the] setup of VARA FM digipeaters to ensure contact between ODEM and the north coast of Oregon in the event of disaster. I really enjoyed working with John and learning new things from him. This is a huge loss to the community. He will be missed."

Written by ARRL Northwest Division Director Mike Ritz, W7VO.