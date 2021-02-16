Former ARRL Southwestern Division Director Art Goddard, W6XD, of Costa Mesa, California, died on February 13. An ARRL Life Member, he was 78. First licensed in 1956, Goddard was an electrical engineering graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Montana State University. He worked for Collins Radio and later for Boeing, from which he retired as an executive.

After several years working with local governments in southern California on proposed antenna ordinances, he was elected ARRL Southwestern Division Vice Director in 1995, serving two terms before being elected Director in 2001. After retiring from the ARRL Board, he continued to follow ARRL affairs and advocate for stronger public relations on behalf of amateur radio.

Goddard was active on the air from HF through microwaves. A member of the Southern California Contest Club, he took part in contest DXpeditions to locations ranging from subarctic to tropical, operating the CQ World Wide DX Contest in 26 of the 40 CQ zones. He also headed teams of VHF/UHF/microwave contest rovers. Goddard was heavily involved with the Costa Mesa Historical Society and was co-author of two books on Costa Mesa history.