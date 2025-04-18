Former ARRL Vice Director and Contest Advisory Committee Chairman Wayne Overbeck, N6NB, passed away Saturday April 12, 2025. He was 82 years old. Overbeck held an Amateur Extra-class license and was active in amateur radio for over 68 years. He served four terms as an elected ARRL Vice Director, from 1984 to 1993, and was also chairman of the ARRL Contest Advisory Committee during the 1970s and an ARRL Life Member. Overbeck had many passions, and his longest-standing one was amateur radio. Wayne’s first station started in his childhood bedroom in Manhattan Beach, California, then into numerous vehicles, toolboxes, suitcases, etc. He invented the Quagi antenna and won many awards for his service and contributions to amateur radio, as well as his record-high scores in contesting. Overbeck was an accomplished journalist, communications law professor, lawyer, real estate broker, 20-year author of a widely-adopted textbook, pilot, sailor, cabin-builder, computer programmer, and amateur radio engineer. More details about his life and career can be found on his Facebook page.

Funeral details are pending.