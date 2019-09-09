The former president of the Cushcraft Antenna Company, Glen Whitehouse, K1GW, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, died on September 5 after a lengthy illness. An ARRL Life Member and a ham for more than 60 years, Whitehouse was 76.

Whitehouse was known for his far-ranging interests in operating and technology as well as business. He was an avid contester and DXCC Honor Roll DXer and an early member and officer of the Yankee Clipper Contest Club. He also served on several ARRL advisory committees.

At Cushcraft, he launched several innovative product lines, including the Skywalker X-7 and X-9 tribanders and the VHF/UHF Yagi “Boomer” line. He came to Cushcraft from G.R. Whitehouse & Company, which provided components for high-power amplifiers and tuners.

A native of Unity, Maine, Whitehouse lived for many years in Amherst, New Hampshire, before retiring to North Carolina. He earned a BS in electrical engineering from Clarkson University, and a MBA from Texas A&M, and was a US Air Force Vietnam War veteran. A service was set for September 9 in Cary, North Carolina. A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Hampshire. Contact David Mackey, K1KA, for further information. — Thanks to David Mackey, K1KA