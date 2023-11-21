ARRL is sad to report that Thomas "Tom" T. Ciciora, KA9QPN, of Sandwich, Illinois, has become a silent key. He was 66 years old. Ciciora served as the Section Manager of the ARRL Illinois Section from 2006 - 2017. He was an ARRL Life Member.

According to an obituary, Ciciora was active in several amateur radio clubs and had been the director of the Sandwich Emergency Management Agency.

Ciciora was involved in emergency communications, and he was frequently quoted in ARRL News during his time as Section Manager to highlight the work of radio amateurs in Illinois.

Information regarding services may be found in the online obituary.