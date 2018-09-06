Past Japan Amateur Radio League (JARL) President Shozo Hara, JA1AN, died on June 9. He was 91.

A native of Nagasaki prefecture, he graduated from Waseda University in 1954 with a degree in electrical engineering and joined Eastern Japan Heavy Industries (now Mitsubishi Heavy Industries). Working extremely long hours, Hara once wrote that he’d return home and tinker with Amateur Radio, not getting to sleep until 2 or 3 AM.

Hara became a JARL Director in 1972 and went on to serve as JARL President for 41 years. He also was the first president of the Japan Amateur Radio Development Association.

Hara’s other life interest was horseback riding, which he took up as a youngster. He engaged in competitive events, rode in the Imperial Palace Riding Club, and served as president of the Japan Equestrian Federation.

Hara stepped down as JARL president in 2011. “Mr Hara led the JARL with great distinction for more than 35 years, including a period of phenomenal growth,” then-ARRL CEO David Sumner, K1ZZ, said at the time. “It has been a great privilege to collaborate with him in protecting and promoting Amateur Radio worldwide.”

Hara was inducted into the CQ Amateur Radio Hall of Fame in 2003.