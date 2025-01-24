Dr. Emil Pocock, W3EP, has become a Silent Key. He passed away on January 10, 2025, at the age of 78. From 1992 to 2002, Pocock edited “The World Above 50 MHz” for ARRL’s membership journal, QST. He served as a volunteer in the ARRL Laboratory for many years.

Pocock was first licensed at the age of 12 and found a career as an academic. He was well-regarded by colleagues at ARRL as always being willing to help and teach. Longtime QST Editor Steve Ford, WB8IMY, led the publication during Pocock’s tenure. “Emil was a respected QST columnist for many years and had extensively studied VHF propagation. His contributions to the amateur community will be missed,” said Ford.

According to his obituary, Pocock is survived by his wife of more than 37 years, Ann; and two nieces, Rebecca Pocock and Juniper Downs, and their families. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.