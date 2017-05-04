Former ARRL Sacramento Valley Section Manager Ron Murdock, W6KJ, of Yuba City, California, died on April 1. An ARRL Life member, Murdock was 76. “Ron's passion for serving our amateur radio community was truly inspiring and he will be sorely missed,” said current Sacramento Valley SM Dr. Carol Milazzo, KP4MD. Murdock was a US Air Force veteran, who flew 300 combat missions as a B52 radar navigator. He also worked as a substitute teacher for 15 years. Murdock served as ARRL Sacramento Valley Section Manager from 2007 until 2015.