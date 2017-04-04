Past TAPR President Greg Jones, WD5IVD, of Denton, Texas, died on March 30. He was 54.

Jones was a professor in the Department of Learning Technologies within the College of Information at the University of North Texas, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He received his PhD in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Texas, and was the author of numerous scholarly articles.

He served as TAPR’s president from 1993 until 1999. “I am very proud of my time at TAPR,” he once wrote. “I was able, with the help of so many, to take TAPR from the brink of going away into a strong, living organization that 10 years later is still doing important research and education in Amateur Radio digital communications.”

Jones contributed to QEX in the early 1990s.