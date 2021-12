Former ARRL Tennessee Section Manager Keith Miller Sr., N9DGK, of Rockvale, Tennessee, died of COVID on December 22. An ARRL Life Member, he was 75. Miller served four terms as ARRL Tennessee Section Manager from 2012 until December 2019, when he decided not to run for another term. He was licensed in 1981 and was very active in the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) and emergency communication. Miller served as ARRL Emergency Coordinator from 2006 to 2013. Miller served as a member and officer of the Stones River Amateur Radio Club.