Former Vice Director of the ARRL Hudson Division and ARRL Maxim Society Member William "Bill" Hudzik, W2UDT, has passed away at the age of 77.

Hudzik served as Vice Director from 2011 to 2022, and he had previously been Section Manager of the ARRL Northern New Jersey Section.

Hudzik was first licensed in 1961 as WV2UDT, and he was active in VHF contesting at the time.

He quickly gained a reputation as someone willing and able to help. "He was probably one of the most capable people I have ever known. It didn't matter what you were doing, he knew how to deal with it," said ARRL Director of Operations Bob Naumann, W5OV. Naumann had known Hudzik for 45 years. "Bill set a very high bar for how to treat people," he said.

Hudzik served in the military and used his radio skills to help his fellow servicepeople. He spent the holiday season of 1966 - 1967 running phone patches from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, as KR6SP.

Hudzik called himself a "contest junkie" and enjoyed operating in contests from V26B in Antigua and Barbuda. He was part of several high-scoring team activations from the station. He also operated from St. Croix and wrote about the trip for ARRL (see Vacation, Contesting and Friends - Perfect Together).

Hudzik served as Section Manager from 2001 to 2008. He was active in government affairs to advance amateur radio in the Garden State. In 2011, he was appointed to serve as Vice Director of the ARRL Hudson Division. He served in that capacity until an illness forced his retirement in 2022.

ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, praised the impact Hudzik had on amateur radio. "Bill served ARRL and its members for many years. It was evident from the beginning that he was someone special. He was highly respected, friendly with all, and showed great insight and patience. Bill left a legacy that will be remembered. It was a privilege to have known him," he said.

ARRL Hudson Division Director Nomar Vizcarrondo, NP4H, says Hudzik's guidance was invaluable to him as he started in the role. "I am deeply saddened by Bill's passing. Shortly after he resigned as Vice Director for the Division because of his health and I was appointed to continue his term, Bill reached out and offered me his support and guidance. It was a pleasure and honor to have known him. Board Members at ARRL along with our Hudson Division family are saddened by his passing and acknowledge the great human being and Amateur Radio Operator he was. He will be truly missed. Godspeed W2UDT," wrote Vizcarrondo.

A celebration of life will be planned in the future.