Former ARRL Virgin Islands Section Manager Ron Hall, KP2N, of St. Augustine, Florida, has died. An ARRL Life Member, he was 85. Hall served as Section Manager from 1988 until 1996. He later served as an Assistant Section Manager in 2002 before relocating to Florida. Licensed in the 1950s, he once worked for Heathkit. He was a member of the St. Petersburg Amateur Radio Club.