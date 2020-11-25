Former West Virginia Section Manager Ann Rinehart, KA8ZGY, of South Charleston died on November 20 of COVID-19 complications. An ARRL Member, she was 85.

ARRL Roanoke Division Vice Director Bill Morine, N2COP, said, “She was one of our Division’s pioneering women — consistently gracious, yet firm in her efficient management of the Section.”

Rinehart served as West Virginia Section Manager from 2005 until 2013. She also served as an Official Emergency Station and was the Affiliated Club Coordinator in West Virginia in 2001. Rinehart was an Assistant Section Manager from 2017 until her death.

Rinehart was a nurse and administrator at Charleston Area Medical Center. She belonged to the West Virginia State Amateur Radio Council and the Kanawha Amateur Radio Club. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no service will be held at this time. Her family suggests memorial donations to Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, 905 Village Dr., South Charleston, WV 25309.