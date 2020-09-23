Former West Virginia Section Manager Karl Thompson, K8KT, of Charleston, West Virginia, died on July 28. He was 80. Thompson served as West Virginia Section Communications Manager (SCM) from 1979 until 1983, and, after the position was renamed, as Section Manager from 1984 until 1994. He continued serving the Section as an Assistant Section Manager and Technical Coordinator.

Current West Virginia SM, Dan Ringer, K8WV, said in a message to members, “Karl was one of the best-known amateurs in West Virginia. He represented all of the best of the amateur community.”

A ham from the age of 15, Thompson was employed by the telephone company (C&P, Bell Atlantic, and Verizon), retiring after 28 years of service. He was president of the West Virginia State Radio Council for several years and was honored with the ARRL Roanoke Division Amateur of the Year award in 1983. He received the ARRL Roanoke Division Service Award that same year. Thompson played guitar, autoharp, and piano and was a member of several singing groups over the years. He co-hosted the Old Time Country Music Hour on WZAC-FM for 4 years.