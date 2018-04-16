Former Connecticut Section Manager and retired professor Betsey Doane, K1EIC, will receive the Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) Lifetime Achievement Award on April 19, during the college’s 50th anniversary community celebration.

Doane has been on the cutting edge of major industry advancements in teaching techniques for the visually impaired. She has worked toward developing computer literacy courses and has participated as a panelist at national and international conferences.

Doane served as Connecticut Section Manager from 1991 until 2016, her 25 uninterrupted years of service establishing her as the dean of Section Managers when she decided not to seek another term. Doane and her twin sister, Barb Lombardi, K1EIR, were licensed in 1958, and both began handling message traffic soon after. She has been an Official Emergency Station since April 2010.