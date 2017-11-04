Four Days In May (FDIM) is the event that attracts many members of the QRP community to the Dayton, Ohio, area at Hamvention® time.

Registration remains open for the annual event, which gets under way on Thursday, May 18, at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn, Ohio. FDIM is the annual convention of the event’s sponsor, the QRP Amateur Radio Club International (QRPARCI).

FDIM features a day of seminars, a Buildathon, Vendors’ Night, QRP Club night, homebrew competitions, games, music, raffles, door prizes, QRP Hall of Fame inductions, and a banquet. E-mail for more information.