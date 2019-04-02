Members of the North Country DX Association (NCDXA) once again are on site and active from different locations in Alaska, Yukon Territory, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Greenland until February 28. RST call signs being used include KL7RST, VY1RST, VE8RST, VY0RST, and OX7RST. Also look for N1RAC/KL7 which will be active from Fairbanks, Alaska. QSL all call signs direct via K7ICE. Additional details and information on how to obtain a free RST certificate are on K7ICE’s QRZ.com profile or visit the NCDXA Facebook page.