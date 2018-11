SpaceX has announced that the SSO-A: SmallSat Express mission carrying AMSAT’s Fox-1Cliff is now scheduled to launch on Sunday, December 2, at 18:31:47 UTC. In addition to Fox-1Cliff, the SSO-A mission will carry several other Amateur Radio satellites, including FUNcube on ESEO, JY1-SAT, K2SAT, and ExseedSat. The launch window opens at 18:31:47 UTC and extends for approximately 30 minutes. — Thanks to SpaceX and AMSAT