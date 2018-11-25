The postponed launch of AMSAT’s Fox-1Cliff CubeSat on a SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 28, at 1832 UTC, SpaceX has announced. The SpaceX SSO-A SmallSat Express mission, launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base, will carry several Amateur Radio payloads. In addition to Fox-1Cliff, they include FUNcube on ESEO, JY1Sat, K2SAT, and ExseedSat.

Fox-1Cliff carries the Fox-1 U/v FM repeater, AMSAT’s L-Band Downshifter, the flight spare of the AO-85 Vanderbilt University Low Energy Proton (LEP) radiation experiment, and the standard Fox-1 Penn State University-Erie MEMS gyroscope experiment. Virginia Tech provided a video graphics array camera that’s similar to the one on AO-92 but which will provide images at a higher 640 × 480 resolution. Fox-1Cliff is named in honor of long-time AMSAT member and Amateur Radio satellite pioneer Cliff Buttschardt, K7RR (SK).