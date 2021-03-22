After an 8-year wait, a new amateur radio decree has been published in the French government’s Official Journal. The most significant change involves the way amateur radio exams are graded. France has one amateur radio exam, which is equivalent to the European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT) HAREC (Harmonised Amateur Radio Examination Certificate) or all three UK exams combined. The French HAREC exam comprises 40 questions to be completed in 45 minutes, with 15 minutes allowed for the 20 rules and regulations questions and 30 minutes for the 20 technical theory questions. How these exams were graded was unusual, with three points given for a correct answer but one point deducted for each wrong answer. Under the new rules regime, candidates will receive one point for a correct answer, and no credit for wrong answers. To pass, a candidate must get at least 50% of the questions correct in both sections of the exam. Questions involving digital signal processing (DSP) are also being added to the exam, and some changes will be made relating to call signs. — Thanks to the Official Journal and Southgate Amateur Radio News