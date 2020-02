France's telecommunications regulator ARCEP has authorized the use of a 60-meter band — as agreed upon at World Radiocommunication Conference 2015 — for French radio amateurs. The formal announcement was published in the Official Journal of the Republic of France (JORF) on February 13, IARU member-society REF (Réseau des Émetteurs Français) has reported. The band 5351.5 – 5.366.6 MHz will be available at a maximum EIRP of 15 W.