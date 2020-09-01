The ARRL Events app, which will be featured at Orlando HamCation, is now available for both Apple iOS and Android devices. A web-browser version, optimized for nearly any browser or other mobile device type, is also available to view. Orlando HamCation 2020 takes place February 7 – 9 and has been sanctioned as the 2020 ARRL Northern Florida Section Convention. Hosted annually by the Orlando Amateur Radio Club, HamCation is one of the largest annual amateur radio gatherings in the US.