Make the most of your time at Dayton Hamvention® with the free ARRL Events app. Hamvention is the world's largest annual gathering of radio amateurs, and will be held May 15 – 17 in Xenia, Ohio. There is a lot to do and see. Use the ARRL Events app to make sure you don’t miss a beat and plan out your visit now.

The ARRL events app is produced by ARRL The National Association® for Amateur Radio in partnership with Dayton Hamvention.

The app includes Hamvention’s full program, so you can browse and schedule forums, preview the extensive list of exhibitors, and find affiliated events. During the event, attendees can use other app features to follow the hourly prize drawings conducted by the Dayton Hamvention Prize Committee and browse building and site maps.

Those going are also encouraged to tap on the MyProfile icon in the app to add their name and call sign, email address, and any additional information they would like to share with other Hamvention guests. The MyBadge icon displays a QR code of your event badge that can be scanned by another attendee or exhibitor using the Scan Badge icon – instantly connecting shared contact information with other hams at the event.

The app is available for Apple and Android smart devices. You may also access the web browser version, which is optimized for nearly any browser or other type of mobile device.

Download the app at www.tripbuildermedia.com/apps/arrl (or use the web version).

For more information about 2026 Hamvention, visit hamvention.org.