Astronaut Chris Cassidy, KF5KDR, and two Russian cosmonauts arrived on April 9 as the Expedition 63 crew on the International Space Station, temporarily restoring the orbiting laboratory’s population to six people. A Soyuz spacecraft transported Cassidy, Anatoly Ivanishin, and Ivan Vagner on a four-orbit, 6-hour flight after launching from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The Expedition 63 crew will live aboard the station for a bit longer than 6 months, with Cassidy as commander.

The Expedition 62 crew of Jessica Meir, Drew Morgan, KI5AAA, and Oleg Skripochka, RA0LDJ, will head back to Earth on April 17.