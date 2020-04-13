ARRL

Fresh Crew Arrives on ISS

04/13/2020

Astronaut Chris Cassidy, KF5KDR, and two Russian cosmonauts arrived on April 9 as the Expedition 63 crew on the International Space Station, temporarily restoring the orbiting laboratory’s population to six people. A Soyuz spacecraft transported Cassidy, Anatoly Ivanishin, and Ivan Vagner on a four-orbit, 6-hour flight after launching from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The Expedition 63 crew will live aboard the station for a bit longer than 6 months, with Cassidy as commander.

The Expedition 62 crew of Jessica Meir, Drew Morgan, KI5AAA, and Oleg Skripochka, RA0LDJ, will head back to Earth on April 17.



