Friedrichshafen, Germany to Host the 45th International Amateur Radio Exhibition
Planning for Europe's largest amateur radio exhibition is under way, and this year's theme is "Seeing Friends Again." While amateurs were able to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic, Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC) Chairman Christian Entsfellner, DL3MBG, said, "This is exactly what we have been missing over the past 2 years." He further explained, "Despite all the difficulties, this demonstrates how valuable and helpful the amateur radio operator community is. It is high time for personal contact again -- with due attention to the safety of each individual, of course."
Project Manager Petra Rathgeber added, "Together with our exhibitors and partners, we are looking forward to a long-awaited get-together with the international amateur radio industry."
ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will be among the participating International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) member-societies exhibiting at the convention. The contingent representing ARRL to greet international visitors and to network with representatives of other national ham radio societies will include ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR; CEO David Minster, NA2AA; Director of Operations Bob Naumann, W5OV, and Director of Public Relations and Innovation Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R. ARRL will offer DXCC card checking at its stand -- a service that's very popular within the international ham radio community.
More information on 2022 HAM RADIO can be found at www.hamradio-friedrichshafen.com.
Back