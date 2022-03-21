Friedrichshafen HAM RADIO 2022 Will Welcome Worldwide Visitors
Appropriate hygienic and distancing measures will be in place for the safety of all visitors. These will have implications on the design of the stands, the opening ceremony, the presentation rooms, and the flea market area.
One of the largest amateur radio conventions in the world, alongside Dayton Hamvention® in the US and the Japan Amateur Radio League Ham Fair, HAM RADIO attracts exhibitors and visitors from more than 52 countries to Germany. ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will be among the participating International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) member-societies exhibiting at the convention. HAM RADIO organizers say they are "looking forward to seeing you in Friedrichshafen!"
