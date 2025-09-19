The 3YØK DXpedition to Bouvet Island has packed its shipping container of gear. The team spent the weekend near Oslo, Norway, getting things ready, including generators, tents, tools, and — most importantly — radios, antennas, and amplifiers. This checks off another large box on the to-do list before they depart in February of next year.

This international team of radio amateurs is aiming to activate the #10 most-wanted DX entity, Bouvet Island, in February 2026. With 24 operators, two camps, and a load of gear, they hope to provide a lot of QSOs to those who need the entity for their DXCC totals. Bouvet is in the South Atlantic Ocean, 1600 miles from Cape Town, South Africa, and 1000 miles north of continental Antarctica.

ARRL Education and Learning Support Specialist Max Freedman, N4ML, is part of the team. At 21 years of age, he will be the youngest person to ever set foot on the island, and is the youngest operator known in a top-10 DXpedition. He is excited for the opportunity. "I have learned a lot being a part of the 3YØK team,” said Freedman. “A lot of work goes into a DXpedition, more than most people think. It is an honor to work with these high performing ham radio operators to get everything prepared for February."

You can find out more about the DXpedition at 3y0k.com.