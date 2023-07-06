2023 ARRL Field Day is just 3 weeks away, on June 24 - 25. It's the most popular on-the-air event held annually in the US and Canada.



More than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill, and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills, all in a single event. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933.



There is still time to get ready for Field Day, and all you'll need to participate can be found on ARRL's Field Day web page. You can also join the ARRL Field Day Facebook Group, which is a great place to share your plans, tips, and tricks for a successful Field Day. Remember, when posting content from Field Day, be sure to include #ARRLFD on all social media posts to receive 100 bonus points!



Field Day is ham radio's open house. It can be a picnic, a campout, a way to practice for emergencies, an informal contest, and most of all, it's fun! It's a time when many aspects of amateur radio come together to highlight the many roles the hobby offers.



While some treat it as a contest, other groups use the opportunity to practice their emergency response capabilities. It's an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how amateur radio might serve in an emergency, as well as how in can help the general public with special events. For many clubs, ARRL Field Day is highlights on their calendar.



Field Day is open to all amateurs in the areas covered by the ARRL/RAC Field Organizations and countries within IARU Region 2. DX stations residing in other regions may be contacted for credit and may submit entries as check logs.



The main focus of Field Day is to contact as many stations as possible on the 160-, 80-, 40-, 20-, 15-, and 10-meter HF bands, all bands on 50 MHz and above, and to learn to operate in abnormal situations in less-than-optimal conditions.



Remember to check out arrl.org/field-day for the official rules. To find a participating amateur radio club in your area, use the Field Day Locator. Also, gear up for the big weekend with official merch from ARRL.