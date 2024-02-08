As ARRL continues to empower teachers to bring amateur radio and radio technology into their classrooms through the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology, many generous donors have stepped up to enable the work.

Parents can make all the difference in someone’s success. David Ginsberg, N3BKV, knows that well. His parents, Hy and Mimi Ginsberg, supported his passions, “Whether it was my mom driving me to the planetarium for weekend classes that allowed me to learn about the universe to my father taking me to my first hamfest and his support of this hobby, they saw my passion for amateur radio and how it gave me a focus to learn about science, computers, and electronics through it,” he wrote.

David knew he wanted to pay that forward. To honor his parents’ dedication to fostering curious minds while also supporting the future of amateur radio, he chose to establish the Hy and Mimi Ginsberg Educator position within the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology.

The program equips teachers to incorporate amateur radio and wireless technology into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) curriculum. The TI is funded entirely by donor contributions though the ARRL Education Fund. Teachers pay an application fee, but all other costs of transportation, lodging and course materials are covered. It costs $4,000 to send a teacher through the program.

David Ginsberg wanted that to happen in the name of his parents. “They knew the power of knowledge and believed in supporting teachers when they were both alive through many charitable endeavors,” he said.

The first Hy and Mimi Ginsberg Educator is Danielle Adler, Ed.D., K6FIN. She is the founder of San Diego Youth Science, an organization that partners with many schools to advance youth involvement in marine sciences.

Dr. Adler is excited to take the knowledge she gained in the TI back to the young people she impacts, so they may get hands on with radio. “Providing students with ways to participate in authentic science is incredibly impactful, and radio science can be a wonderful and relevant tool,” wrote Dr. Adler in a thank you letter to David Ginsberg, citing the impact his parents’ legacy will continue to have.

In the last three years, 175 educators have attended the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology. There are 7 cohorts of the program in 2024, but the goal is to scale it to 10 for 2025. “There’s demonstrated success with this program, and a great opportunity to continue growing,” said ARRL Director of Development Kevin Beal, K8EAL. “By having the support of people like the Ginsburg Family, ARRL will continue to enable educators to grow ham radio in the generation that will likely take humanity to Mars and beyond,” said Beal.

More information about the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology can be found at www.arrl.org/ti.