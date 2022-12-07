Geochron, headquartered in Oregon City, Oregon, has donated a Geochron Atlas 2 4K – a digital Geochron world clock – to ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®. Geochron Owner Patrick Bolan arranged the donation for installation at the ARRL Headquarters station, W1AW.



The Atlas 2 was reviewed in the February 2022 edition of QST. “The Geochron Digital Atlas 2 4K displays the Earth with sunrise and sunset rendered in real time,” wrote reviewer Pascal Villeneuve, VA2PV. “The device is a small computer that plugs directly into any HDMI port on your TV via a short cable. It offers several standard base maps, including a ham radio map set with DXCC country prefixes and CQ zones. There are several data layers, with some using live updates from the internet. Layers can be turned on and off and adjusted by the viewer using the included remote. It’s very simple to set up and operate.” A subscription to a premium bundle supports real-time data for radio amateurs including live propagation information, AMSAT satellite tracking, and Maximum Usable Frequency overlays.



The Geochron allows any observer to determine what time it is anywhere in the world. The mechanical version of the Geochron was introduced in the early 1960s and current models continue to grace spaces from homes to boardrooms. The first digital Geochron was introduced in 2018 (see the September 2018 edition of QST).



Bolan is on the fourth leg of a cross-country motorcycle trip during which he has supported Geochron installations at MIT in Massachusetts, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, the US Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., the University of Delaware, and the University of Vermont.



“We’re honored that ARRL has received the donation of a digital Geochron,” ARRL Director of Operations Bob Naumann, W5OV, said. “Its beautiful maps of the Earth and the utility of so much displayed information will be a treat for members to see and use when visiting the station. ARRL thanks Patrick Bolan for arranging this donation and for Geochron’s support.”

