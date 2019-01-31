The FCC now officially has its full complement of five members. Democrat Geoffrey Starks, who succeeds Mignon Clyburn on the Commission, was sworn in January 30. He formerly served as assistant bureau chief in the FCC Enforcement Bureau and in the US Department of Justice.

“I am deeply honored to serve as a Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, and I thank the President and the United States Senate for this exceptional privilege.” Starks said in a statement. “As the last few weeks have affirmed, being a public servant is a calling to serve a mission bigger than yourself. Throughout my career, I have focused on protecting the most vulnerable and holding wrongdoers accountable. In my new role, I shall not only continue to pursue those goals, but also look forward to working with Congress, my fellow Commissioners, and the FCC’s outstanding staff.” Starks, who holds a law degree from Yale, said that every community “has a stake in the future of communications in this country, and all have the right to be heard. I will always be listening.”

Republican Brendan Carr, who already was sitting on the Commission after appointment to an unexpired term, recently was reconfirmed for a new full 5-year term. Three of the FCC’s five members are traditionally of the same political party as the President.