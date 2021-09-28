Jim Millsap, K9APD, will become the ARRL Georgia Section Manager (SM) on Friday, October 1. Millsap, of Acworth, was the only candidate who applied by the June 4 nomination deadline. Millsap has been an ARRL Emergency Coordinator and District Emergency Coordinator. He also served as the ARRL Southeastern Division Vice Director from 2012 to 2014. Outgoing SM David Benoist, AG4ZR, of Senoia, decided not to run for a new term after serving since November 2016.

These incumbent SMs faced no challengers in the summer election cycle and will also begin new 2-year terms of office on October 1: Robert Wareham, N0ESQ (Colorado); Diana Feinberg, AI6DF (Los Angeles), Carol Milazzo, KP4MD (Sacramento Valley); Bill Hillendahl, KH6GJV (San Francisco); Stuart Wolfe, KF5NIX (South Texas); Monte Simpson, W7FF (Western Washington), and Dan Ringer, K8WV (West Virginia).

Eastern Washington Section Manager Jo Whitney, KA7LJQ, was also the only nominee when the June 4 nomination deadline arrived. Whitney, of Yakima, was initially scheduled to start her elected term of office on October 1. However, she was appointed to start her term of office on July 1, when outgoing SM Jack Tiley, AD7FO, stepped down before the completion of his term.