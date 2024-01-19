The second annual Georgia State Parks on the Air will be held April 6 - 7, 2024. ARRL member and event coordinator Claude Ray, AC4SH, said that the first event was a success and that participants insisted on having another one.

"For both activators and hunters, the event went far beyond our expectations. Of the 50 listed parks, 48 were activated, with 109 activators making nearly 20,000 contacts with over 4,000 hunters," said Ray. He added that the 2024 event promises to be even better, with the addition of two new Georgia parks and, based on feedback from participants, the rules have been tweaked to add new opportunities receiving awards.

There are now separate classes for rovers and single-park activators, as well as a new category for QRP activators. There are also new bonuses available, not only for past winners but also for first-time activators and those who contact the two newly added locations. A new hike-in bonus has been added for operators who carry their gear more than a mile into the park and activate from there. Ray said the basic purpose of the event remains the same. "The objective is to encourage ham radio operators to visit Georgia state parks and experience the fun of Parks on the Air activations. This is a fun contest only. The rules are minimal, the scoring is simple, and the main award is simply the fun of getting on the air."

The contest period begins at 8:00 AM EDT on April 6, and ends at 7:59 PM EDT on April 7. Operating hours are subject to park rules and times. Every station participating in the event and registering will, upon request, receive a certificate of participation. The top finishers in each category will also receive an award certificate.

Further information and event rules are available at https://gaparks.org.