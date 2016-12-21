On December 21, Amateur Radio operators in Germany gained access to the band 5.351.5 to 5.366.5 MHz with 15 W EIRP, and a maximum bandwidth of 2.7 kHz. Access applies to Class A licensees. Amateur Radio is secondary on 60 meters in all countries where it is available to Amateur Radio.

The Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC) called users’ attention to the IARU Region 1 band plan for 60 meters, which recommends CW and digital modes, maximum bandwidth of 200 Hz, from 5.351.5 to 5.354.0 MHz; all modes, maximum bandwidth of 2. 7 kHz (use USB for SSB), from 5.354.0 to 5.366.0 MHz, and all modes, maximum bandwidth of 20 Hz “with the least power,” from 5.366.0 to 5.366.5 MHz.

“Because a lot of radio amateurs must share this narrow 15 kHz band, everyone should keep transmissions short and avoid lengthy ragchews,” the DARC advised in announcing access to the new allocation.

Other countries are expected to grant access to the new, 15 kHz 60-meter band when the Final Acts of World Radiocommunication Conference 2015, which made the allocation available to Amateur Radio, go into effect on January 1, but the US will not be among them; the FCC has yet to allow Amateur Radio access to 60 meters beyond the five discrete channels already available.