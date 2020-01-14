The Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC) this year is honoring 35 years of software-defined radio (SDR) technology with special call sign and special DOK.

“In order to acknowledge the high importance of digital signal processing for communications technology in general, and amateur radio in particular, a special event station DL35SDR will be active from the greater Munich area throughout 2020,” the DARC announcement said. A special DOK of 35SDR was issued for this station.

DARC said digital signal processing via SDR has become the generally accepted standard for decoding and generating of radio signals. Commercial services have been using this technology for a long time and modern amateur radio is unimaginable without it.

Award-winning researcher Ulrich L. Rohde, N1UL/DJ2LR, was the first to describe the possibilities and perspectives of SDR in a lecture during the Third International Conference on HF Communication Systems and Technique in 1985. Rohde is recognized as one of the pioneers of SDR technology. — Thanks to OPDX