Amateur radio operators throughout the US and Canada are getting ready for one of the most anticipated weekends of the year. The 2025 ARRL November Sweepstakes phone (SSB voice) contest takes place November 15 - 17, beginning at 2100 UTC Saturday and running through 0259 UTC Monday. The CW (Morse code) event was held 2 weeks ago, Nov. 1 - 3.

November Sweepstakes, sponsored by ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®, is more than just a contest -- it’s a long-standing tradition in amateur radio self-training and operating skill. Participants transmit-and-receive a unique exchange of information designed to simulate message-handling procedures. The event traces its roots back to 1930, making it the oldest domestic radio contest. After a pause during World War II, it returned stronger than ever, continuing to connect generations of radio amateurs.

Each ham radio station may be contacted only once, and multipliers are limited to the 85 ARRL and RAC (Radio Amateurs of Canada) Sections; for example, CT - Connecticut, QC - Quebec. There are no changes to Sweepstakes multipliers for 2025. Contacting all of them earns a “Clean Sweep” and the bragging rights that come with the coveted Clean Sweep coffee mug — a badge of honor for many hams.

Watch this new 10-minute video in the ARRL Learning Center for Sweepstakes rules, tips, and tricks!

Last year’s contest saw an uptick in youth participation. Among them, Levi Jefferies, K6JO (operating as ND7K), reclaimed the top Youth Overlay position and placed seventh overall in Single Operator, High Power. Sweepstakes newcomer Max Freedman, N4ML (today, he’s a member of the ARRL headquarters staff), made a strong showing in Single Operator Unlimited, High Power, with the second-highest youth score of 158,000 points.

Icom America – Principal Awards Sponsor

ARRL is pleased to award a November Sweepstakes plaque to the Overall and Division Leaders in each category, thanks to Icom America -- who is the 2025 Principal Awards Sponsor of the plaques and certificates -- as well as the clubs and individuals who also sponsor some of the plaques.

Certificates will be awarded in the top operator scores in each category in each ARRL/RAC Section and Division. Printable certificates will be downloadable from contests.arrl.org/certificates.php.

Participation pins and Clean Sweep coffee mugs are available for purchase at www.arrl.org/shop by qualifying stations.

Join the Fun!

Whether you’re a seasoned contester, a casual operator, or taking part in your first major event, ARRL November Sweepstakes -- Phone -- is your chance to be part of one of amateur radio’s greatest traditions. Fire up your rig, check your logging software, and get ready to make some memorable contacts!

For complete information, including full rules and entry details, visit the ARRL Sweepstakes page.