We’re seeing peak conditions from Solar Cycle 25 just in time for the ARRL International DX SSB Contest. It gets underway this weekend at 0000 UTC on Saturday, March 1, and concludes at 2359 UTC on Sunday, March 2.

ARRL Contest Program Manager Paul Bourque, N1SFE, is gearing up to operate as part of a multi-operator, single-transmitter station for the event. He is eager to get started. “This is a great contest to work some new DX and to add to your DXCC totals, as DX stations will be pointing their antennas towards the US and Canada this weekend,” he said.

The contest is an exercise in endurance, but also a great primer on DX propagation. Earlier in the month, the CW portion of the contest garnered at least 4,830 log submissions.

The nature of the contest means the whole world is trying to work North America. “Even modest stations can experience the thrill of working some new countries,” said Bourque. “Just get on the air!”

If a full weekend of contesting sounds too overwhelming, ARRL encourages radio amateurs to set a small goal – perhaps 100 contacts to start. Get into the groove of it and start stretching the goal. Maybe you’ll wind up at 100 multipliers instead. Since each of those multipliers is a DX entity those 100, if confirmed with a QSL, could equip the operator with the necessary contacts to apply for an ARRL DXCC® Award.

With band conditions expected to be good, and activity expected to reflect that excitement, Bourque hopes to receive even more log submissions. “The more, the merrier. We really hope hams will take advantage of this prime operating opportunity.”

For complete rules and more information, visit www.arrl.org/arrl-dx.