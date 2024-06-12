December brings two ARRL-sponsored single-band contests. The ARRL 160-Meter Contest begins Friday, December 6 at 2200 UTC and concludes on Sunday, December 8 at 1559 UTC. Stations in the US (including Alaska, Hawaii, and US possessions) and Canada can contact any station; stations located overseas can only contact US and Canadian stations. Contacts may be made using the CW mode only. See the contest rules at http://www.arrl.org/160-meter for more information.

Next weekend, the ARRL 10-Meter Contest begins on Saturday, December 14 at 0000 UTC (Friday evening in North America), and concludes on Sunday, December 15 at 2359 UTC. Stations may contact any other station, regardless of location, using CW and phone. All stations send a signal report. Stations located in the US and Canada (including Alaska and Hawaii) send their state or province; Mexican stations send their state; DX stations send a serial number. Contest rules are available at https://contests.arrl.org/10m/.