ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is gearing up for the radio event of the summer: 2024 ARRL Field Day is June 22 – 23. The annual operating event is part contest, part emergency communications exercise, part public relations and outreach activity, and often a social highlight of the operating year.

Many ARRL Affiliated Clubs will be set up in visible locations to get together, get on the air, and to get the public involved in amateur radio. Find a location near you via the ARRL Field Day Site Locator. It’s ham radio’s open house!

The theme for 2024 ARRL Field Day is “Be Radio Active.” On-air activity has been especially strong thanks to the rising Solar Cycle 25, which is still yet to peak. The theme encourages hams to get out and get involved. There has never been a better time to be active in amateur radio!

Proclaiming Field Day!

Cities and states across the country have made special proclamations for Field Day. In Ohio, Iowa, New Hampshire, and other areas, the Governors have issued formal declarations honoring the community service provided by radio amateurs through programs like the Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®). Share Field Day proclamations with ARRL at news@arrl.org.

Field Day PR Webinar

The ARRL Public Relations Committee is offering Field Day PR and outreach training webinar live on Zoom to interested public information volunteers. Learn how to engage your local media and local officials and get tips for effective social media strategy. The third and final live session is scheduled for Wednesday, June, 5, at 8 PM EDT (5 PM PDT). Registration is required and may be completed at this link.

How to Find a 2024 ARRL Field Day Site (or list yours)

ARRL’s Field Day locator -- at www.arrl.org/field-day-locator -- is an interactive tool to help you find a Field Day site near you, or to list your club’s Field Day location so that members of the public and the media may attend.

Populating your group’s information into the database is easy. ARRL Radiosport and Regulatory Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, says social media should also be used to let interested people know where you’re going to be. “Use social media before and during 2024 ARRL Field Day to help people find you. Let them know what your plans are, who is going to be there, and what they can expect if they visit,” he said.

Welcome Visitors

Making newcomers feel welcome and getting them involved is important. “Get them on the air! Show them how to make contacts with the GOTA (Get on the Air) station,” encouraged ARRL Contest Program Manager Paul Bourque, N1SFE. “People may not remember what you show and tell them, but they will always remember how you made them feel welcomed and involved by allowing them to participate. Your time in showing a newcomer what radio is all about is an investment in the future of ham radio.”

To encourage visitors to come to the event, Jahnke recommends contacting local dignitaries or served agency partners who frequently attend Field Day events.

For complete rules and promotional materials for 2024 ARRL Field Day, visit the Field Day landing page at www.arrl.org/field-day. We hope to hear your club on the air!