The 15th Annual ARRL Online Auction will open for an “early bird” preview and registration on Thursday, October 8, and will open for bidding at 10 AM EDT (1400 UTC) on Thursday, October 15. The Auction is sponsored by GigaParts. The 2020 ARRL Online Auction includes a large assortment of ARRL Product Review items, including an SPE Expert 1.5K-FA HF amplifier, ACOM 120S 160 – 6-meter linear amplifier, Yaesu FTDX101D HF + 6-meter transceiver, and an Icom IC-9700 VHF/UHF multi-mode transceiver.

The ARRL Online Auction also features a wide assortment of vintage books, including The ARRL Handbook, Radio for Everybody, and CQ Ghost Ship.

This year, bidders will find a large variety of equipment, vintage books, novelty items, ARRL bundle packs, and a number of special items donated by the cast and crew of Fox Television’s Last Man Standing, starring Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, KA0XTT.

In order to place a bid, you must register on the ARRL Online Auction website. You may browse the website and scope out those “must-have” items without being a registered bidder, and you can register at any time during the auction. If you are interested in some great bargains — and some great fun — check out the 2020 ARRL Online Auction, which concludes on October 22 at 10 PM EDT (0200 UTC on October 26 in North America). Registration begins on October 8 at 10 AM EDT (1400 UTC) during the auction preview.

Proceeds from the Online Auction benefit ARRL education programs, including activities to license new hams, strengthen Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) training, offer continuing technical and operating education, and create instructional materials.