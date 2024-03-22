A full slate of programming has been committed for the 2024 ARRL National Convention, which will be hosted by Dayton Hamvention®, May 17 - 19, in Xenia, Ohio. Hamvention is the largest annual gathering of radio amateurs in the world. Coupled with the National Convention, this year promises to be a Hamvention not to miss. Building on a yearlong theme to "Be Radio Active," ARRL has planned exhibits, forums, panels, and activities that promise to engage and inspire attendees in a wide range of amateur radio interests.

Hamvention has committed one of its four forum rooms to a track of ARRL National Convention presentations with topics that span public service, technology, on-air activities, instruction, and youth outreach.

In the Amateur Radio Emergency Service ® (ARES®) forum, ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, will discuss the role of SAFECOM in supporting the public safety community to improve the emergency communications ecosystem, as well as the importance of building mutually beneficial relationships with local emergency management officials.

® (ARES®) forum, ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, will discuss the role of SAFECOM in supporting the public safety community to improve the emergency communications ecosystem, as well as the importance of building mutually beneficial relationships with local emergency management officials. ARRL National Instructor Gordon West, WB6NOA, will lead an Instructor Academy , showing off many new training tools to help lead lively ham radio license classes.

, showing off many new training tools to help lead lively ham radio license classes. ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, will cover Youth Outreach through Amateur Radio STEM Education , covering ways to inspire students to pursue higher education and careers in technological fields.

, covering ways to inspire students to pursue higher education and careers in technological fields. Enhancing Transmitter Performance will examine the ARRL Clean Signal Initiative, and presenters include ARRL Second Vice President Mike Ritz, W7VO; Rob Sherwood, NC0B, of Sherwood Engineering Inc., and ARRL Laboratory Manager George Spatta, W1GKS.

will examine the ARRL Clean Signal Initiative, and presenters include ARRL Second Vice President Mike Ritz, W7VO; Rob Sherwood, NC0B, of Sherwood Engineering Inc., and ARRL Laboratory Manager George Spatta, W1GKS. Kyle Krieg, AA0Z, will present, How to Control Your Ham Shack with A Node-RED Dashboard , offering a tutorial for this easy-to-learn flow-based programming language that ham radio operators can use to build simple web-based dashboards that provide command, control, and automation in their ham shack.

, offering a tutorial for this easy-to-learn flow-based programming language that ham radio operators can use to build simple web-based dashboards that provide command, control, and automation in their ham shack. ARRL First Vice President Kristen McIntyre, K6WX, will examine the theory of ground, discussing dc grounds, RF grounds, and even talking about gravity, in her presentation, Ground is a Myth !

! ARRL CEO David A. Minster, NA2AA, will delve into the world of Gaming the Amateur Radio Modes , offering tips and tricks covering station design, operating, instruction, and mastering the art of amateur radio modes, including FT8.

, offering tips and tricks covering station design, operating, instruction, and mastering the art of amateur radio modes, including FT8. Five Steps to a Successful POTA (Parks on the Air®) Activation will be presented by Michael Martens, KB9VBR, of KB9VBR Antennas on YouTube.

will be presented by Michael Martens, KB9VBR, of KB9VBR Antennas on YouTube. ARRL Regulatory Information Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, will moderate a panel on Good Operators and Interference that includes Lark Hadley, KA4A, Director, Region Three, FCC Enforcement Bureau; ARRL Volunteer Monitor Program Administrator Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH, and ARRL Laboratory Manager George Spatta, W1GKS.

that includes Lark Hadley, KA4A, Director, Region Three, FCC Enforcement Bureau; ARRL Volunteer Monitor Program Administrator Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH, and ARRL Laboratory Manager George Spatta, W1GKS. ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY, will present, Tips for Successful Radio Clubs .

. ARRL Radiosport Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, and Contest Program Manager Paul Bourque, N1SFE, will provide an ARRL Contest Program Update .

. Explore the full scope of operating privileges and ham radio activities that can be done with a Technician - class license, in the forum Beyond Repeaters: See How Far Your Tech License Will Take You, presented by ARRL Laboratory Digital RF Engineer John McAuliffe, KD2ZWN.

Additionally, an ARRL Membership Forum will be held on Saturday, May 18, covering several key areas of membership interest. The forum will be moderated by ARRL Great Lakes Division Director Scott Yonally, N8SY, and panelists include ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR; First Vice President Kristen McIntyre, K6WX, and CEO David A. Minster, NA2AA.

On Saturday, May 18, a 2024 ARRL Youth Rally will be a special feature of the National Convention at Hamvention. The Youth Rally is intended for students who are 11 to 21 years of age. While Hamvention offers free tickets for youth aged 12 through 18, advance registration for the Youth Rally is recommended. A preliminary Youth Rally agenda and registration instructions are on the ARRL website, at www.arrl.org/expo. The Youth Rally registration fee is $20 and includes a tee shirt (to wear on Saturday), badge, lanyard, and reusable tote bag.

Youth Rally participants will enjoy a full day of activities, discovery, sharing, and fun. Rally day begins at 9:15 AM on Saturday with the annual Dayton Youth Forum -- open to all Hamvention attendees -- moderated by well-known amateur radio educator Carole Perry, WB2MGP. The forum includes presentations from young hams covering a variety of amateur radio activities, topics, and technology. After lunch (on your own) Youth Rally registrants will gather in Forum Room 3 to get know each other and to explore a variety of amateur radio interests and activities. Learn about satellite communications, participate in a short sprint contest, contact a parachute mobile station, and participate in other fun! Bring a 2-meter handheld radio if you have one.

The Youth Rally will wrap up on Saturday with a presentation from the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Program (CARP).

Learn more about the 2024 ARRL National Convention at www.arrl.org/expo, where you can find the full listing of ARRL-sponsored forums, exhibits, and activities.

Hamvention is held in Xenia, Ohio, on the sprawling grounds of the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center. Visit the event's website at www.hamvention.org, where you can also purchase tickets, find the complete list of Hamvention forums, and learn more about the event.